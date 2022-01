The following story was supported by The Fund for Investigative Journalism and was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Deseret News. On Jan. 17, 2021, the Utah Capitol was ready for anything. A little over a week after the tumult of the insurrection at the nation’s capital, local law enforcement weren’t taking any chances. The Capitol was filled with more police and National Guard troopers than actual protesters. Bomb-sniffing dogs circled the grounds and a news chopper wheeled in the sky overhead.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO