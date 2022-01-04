ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WANTED: Charlotte attempted rape suspect in Beatties Ford Road incident being sought

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is being sought for attempted rape involving an incident that took place last month on Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12 a.m. December 1, 2021, near 2111 Beatties Ford Road. A woman told police that she had mutually agreed to meet a man who she describes as a Black male in his 20s with dreads, missing two front teeth, or having a big gap. He then proceeded to attempt to rape her behind a laundromat, according to the police report.

Surveillance video was obtained by officers showing the suspect wearing a blue polo shirt with an unknown logo, a toboggan style hat, and dark-colored pants. He was also wearing a distinctive camouflage Boston Celtics backpack, CMPD said.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information should contact police at 704-334-1600.

