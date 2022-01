The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (13-20) are coming off a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday that saw reigning Rookie of the Month winner Josh Giddey make history by becoming the youngest player to record a triple-double in NBA history. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (17-20) are battling for a playoff berth as the team snapped its three-game losing streak by defeating the LA Clippers last game.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO