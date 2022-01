Governor John Carney announced Thursday he would be kicking off the new year with a new State of Emergency declaration. During an update on Delaware's response to COVID-19 on December 30, 2021, Carney said as the pandemic situation in the First State becomes increasingly more "dire," he was going to once again declare a State of Emergency to allow his administration greater resources in assisting hospitals with their buckling infrastructure.

