National "Plan a Vacation Day"

Among the countless things lost to the pandemic were honeymoons. According to the event-planning site WeddingWire.com, 84 percent of newlyweds shifted their vacation plans in 2020, changing countries, shortening stays, or postponing altogether. Now, though, celebratory trips are making a comeback. “Honeymooners are some of our most resilient travelers,” says Emma Major Schroeder of Major Traveler, who has rescheduled most of the 35-plus honeymoons she originally planned for clients last year. Still, many travel specialists, including Major Schroeder, have had to overhaul their playbooks and are offering fresh tips to couples.
