ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

National "Plan a Vacation Day"

By Cincy Lifestyle Staff
WCPO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized in January. It provides a timely reminder that it’s...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
theculturetrip.com

The Best Places to Visit for American Tourists

Check out our guide to the best places to visit for American tourists, including the likes of Costa Rica, Ecuador and Vietnam among other thrilling destinations. There’s no time like the present to start planning your next big vacation abroad. Or perhaps you’d rather stay within the United States for now, and explore another part of the country you’ve never been to before? Whether you’re thinking about getting out of town for a few days or escaping to another continent for a longer adventure, our selection of the best places to visit for American tourists should give you some inspiration.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

10 Best National Parks to Visit in Winter

Whether a National Park is in a warm-weather location or cold, winter can be an even better time to visit – less crowded, more pristine, still beautiful. Here are 10 National Parks to check out during January, February and March. You may use your Facebook account to add a...
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Travel Host Rick Steves Has a New Favorite Activity for Staying in Shape

Rick Steves spends a third of every year in Europe. He’s been at this for a long time; his first guide book was published in 1979, and his first episode of Rick Steves’ Europe aired in 2000. Those familiar with his style and tone know him as a cheery, grandparents-friendly host, happy to take viewers into cathedrals and cafes. His show depicts exactly what Americans hope Europe to be, a sort of instructive/interactive postcard.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
newfolks.com

Planning a family vacation? These travel apps will make your life easier

Planning a family vacation is super exciting and extremely intimidating all at the same time. Whether the family is heading to Disney, an island resort, a road trip, or to another country, a great deal of planning is involved. Organization is key to making travel and accommodation arrangements as well as mapping out an itinerary. If you’re planning excursions, you may want to book those ahead of time.
CELL PHONES
Boston Globe

What experts say about planning your 2022 vacation as Omicron surges

There was a time, about three years ago to be exact, when I could sit at my computer and gleefully bang out suggestions for far-flung places to visit in the coming year with devil-may-care keystrokes. The sense of adventure was palpable and my suitcase would tingle in anticipation. Can a suitcase tingle? Stop asking so many questions.
LIFESTYLE
Union Leader

Holiday 'Festival of Planes' open extra days during school vacation week

It’s a holiday exhibit designed to make your imagination take flight. The Festival of Planes, a display of more than 1,500 vintage aviation toys and model aircraft, is now open to the public at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, including extra days during the holiday school vacation week.
FESTIVAL
TravelPulse

Caribbean's Leading Family All-Inclusive Resort Can Be Found on Turks & Caicos

Situated on the elysian shores of the Caribbean islands known as “the last of the true exotics”, the Beaches Turks & Caicos luxury, all-inclusive resort is the first-choice destination for families in search of unforgettable tropical beach vacations. This Beaches Resorts property, situated on Providenciales’ celebrated Grace Bay,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
cntraveler.com

How to Plan a Honeymoon for 2022, According to Experts

Among the countless things lost to the pandemic were honeymoons. According to the event-planning site WeddingWire.com, 84 percent of newlyweds shifted their vacation plans in 2020, changing countries, shortening stays, or postponing altogether. Now, though, celebratory trips are making a comeback. “Honeymooners are some of our most resilient travelers,” says Emma Major Schroeder of Major Traveler, who has rescheduled most of the 35-plus honeymoons she originally planned for clients last year. Still, many travel specialists, including Major Schroeder, have had to overhaul their playbooks and are offering fresh tips to couples.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Lonely Planet's big travel quiz of 2021

Welcome to Lonely Planet's big travel quiz of 2021!. Here we'll test your knowledge of all the (good) travel news stories of the year. Take the quiz and share with your family and friends to find out who is the brainiest backpacker of them all. Want a better score next...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

How Do I Get My Money’s Worth at an All-Inclusive Resort?

All-inclusive resorts can get a bad rap. The business model is associated with warm-weather locations and the type of vacation, like honeymoons or college spring breaks, where a guest travels from afar to lie still on a beach chair. In this stereotype, the food is typically uninspired and served buffet-style, and the drinks are fruity, frozen, and possibly watered-down. Even as the offerings change—and die-hard travelers can find all-inclusives that allow them to safari in southern Africa, ride horses in Patagonia, helicopter tour across Alaska—the prospect of choosing the right one, and feeling like you’re getting your money’s worth, has just gotten more daunting.
TRAVEL
TMZ.com

Head To Getaway Outposts to Make Your Travel Escape

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Stuck in the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Feel the need to escape it all for a few days? Don't book a hotel trip or drive to the country. Recharge with a focused, nature-centric retreat right in the middle of nature and away from it all with Getaway.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Best beach holidays to book in 2022

The damp grey skies of a British winter are enough to get most people pining for a bit of warmth and colour –â¯bright blue skies, golden sandy beaches and turquoise seas. If you’re looking for a blast of winter sun or some enticing ideas for a summertime break, here are some beach holidays to inspire you. LanzaroteCombine a classic beach experience with some truly otherworldly landscapes in volcanic Lanzarote. TUI has a week’s B&B in the five-star Hotel Volcan Lanzarote, which is built in traditional low-rise Canarian style and is a short walk from Playa Blanca’s beaches and tapas bars....
TRAVEL
finehomesandliving.com

Planning To Build A Vacation Home? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Vacation homes are a great way to unwind after a long day at work or celebrate a big project's success. After all, where else can you find peace and quiet so close to the hustle and bustle of everyday life? Plus, it's still nice to have someone near you, after all, those hours alone in front of your computer.
LIFESTYLE
News 12

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day

Today's a day to indulge - it's National Chocolate Candy Day!. Some may have received plenty of chocolate over the holidays, so it's time to dig in!. The average American is said to eat about 12 pounds of chocolate each year. The first edible chocolate bar is thought to date...
FESTIVAL
1390 Granite City Sports

This AirBnB Near Vergas – Was at $300 per Month Now A HUGE Bargain

I have started to love using AirBnB and VRBO for vacation rentals when going on vacation. It's generally a lot cheaper than a hotel, and you can have either your whole family in a house, or a group of friends can all stay together in a home and it can really be fun with everyone splitting the cost. This can make a vacation in a really nice place much for affordable than staying in a hotel or resort.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy