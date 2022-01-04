Burke Co. investigators seeking suspect who made false call to 911 that they shot their parents

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are looking for someone who called 911 claiming to have shot their parents and leading investigators to find nothing when they got to the scene.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the subject called the Burke County Emergency Communications Center on Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. saying they had shot their mom and dad with an AK-47 at a home on David Bryant Avenue in Morganton. The caller further told dispatchers, “I don’t know if I can take it anymore” and hung up.

When deputies arrived at the home, they connected with neighbors and family members and determined everyone was safe.

“This criminal misuse of the BCECC 911 system is a serious, irresponsible, and selfish act against all citizens,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders are dispatched and travel to the scene as quickly as possible to render aid. This criminal act can negatively impact the ability for sufficient emergency personnel to be available to respond to legitimate calls of service for children, adults and the elderly whose well-being and life may be put in jeopardy.”

Investigators say the crime is known as ‘swatting’: “A criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or a false report of a ‘mental health’ emergency, such as reporting that a person is allegedly suicidal or homicidal and may or may not be armed.”

Now, investigators are looking for the individual or individuals responsible for the call. If you have any information that could aid investigators, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500 or the Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers tipline at (828) 437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

