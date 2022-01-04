ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Burke Co. investigators seeking suspect who made false call to 911 that they shot their parents

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQHoF_0dcoFwsr00

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators are looking for someone who called 911 claiming to have shot their parents and leading investigators to find nothing when they got to the scene.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the subject called the Burke County Emergency Communications Center on Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. saying they had shot their mom and dad with an AK-47 at a home on David Bryant Avenue in Morganton. The caller further told dispatchers, “I don’t know if I can take it anymore” and hung up.

When deputies arrived at the home, they connected with neighbors and family members and determined everyone was safe.

“This criminal misuse of the BCECC 911 system is a serious, irresponsible, and selfish act against all citizens,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders This criminal caller creates risk for the traveling public as the emergency services of law enforcement, EMS, and other first responders are dispatched and travel to the scene as quickly as possible to render aid. This criminal act can negatively impact the ability for sufficient emergency personnel to be available to respond to legitimate calls of service for children, adults and the elderly whose well-being and life may be put in jeopardy.”

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Investigators say the crime is known as ‘swatting’: “A criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address. This is triggered by false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency, such as a bomb threat, murder, hostage situation, or a false report of a ‘mental health’ emergency, such as reporting that a person is allegedly suicidal or homicidal and may or may not be armed.”

Now, investigators are looking for the individual or individuals responsible for the call. If you have any information that could aid investigators, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500 or the Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers tipline at (828) 437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Contractor accused of receiving nearly $13k to upgrade Iredell County home, never performing work

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was charged after deputies said he received a $12,950 payment to upgrade a woman’s home but never performed the work, instead, spending the money elsewhere, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the woman met with investigators on November 4, 2021, who told […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

WANTED: Deputies working to identify Catalytic Converters theft suspect near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing Catalytic Converters in the Mooresville area last month. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for questioning after the Catalytic Converters were stolen around 3 a.m. on December 13. Deputies said the dark-colored […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morganton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Report: Mecklenburg County Jail ruled unsafe

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been deemed unsafe for inmates and staff. Authorities said 1,400 inmates are housed at the facility in uptown.  Karen Hart’s son is one of them. “I might hear from him once a week,” Hart said. She says the 36-year-old is behind bars […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Crime#Communications Center#Mental Health#Murder#Burke Co#Bcecc#The Sheriff S Office#Ems#Fox 46 News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte pair charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from May collision, NCDOI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people from Charlotte, who are friends, have both been charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from a May 2021 crash, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division. Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, have both been charged with insurance […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man struck by train, killed on tracks in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was struck by a train and killed Tuesday night while he was on the train track in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 4. […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Huntersville home, 3 vehicles destroyed in fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home and three vehicles were destroyed when a house in Huntersville went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. Officials the blaze started at a house in the 6920 block of Cascade Dream Court early Wednesday morning. The people and a dog were able […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy