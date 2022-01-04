ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Winter Storm Leaves Drivers Stranded on I-95, Highway Remains Closed as VDOT Works to Reopen

By Molly Feser
wydaily.com
 2 days ago

STATEWIDE — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is in emergency operations as it works to clear ice and snow from major routes in the Fredericksburg area, including Interstate 95 (I-95). Hundreds of travelers have been stuck on I-95 in Virginia since Monday following a heavy snowstorm....

wydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Snow to blanket Baltimore area starting Thursday night

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to take effect Thursday night and last into early Friday morning for more snow on the way to Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
CBS Sacramento

Another Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Monday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see another full closure Monday night through Tuesday morning as crews continue working to raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Monday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
LODI, CA
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s winter storm created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow, but a refreeze of leftover puddles and slush could make Tuesday morning’s commute even more treacherous. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vdot#Interstate 95#Clear Ice#Winter Storm#Carmel Church
Daily Mail

Heavy snow leads to 75-vehicle pile-up on Kentucky highway as more than 100 million Americans coast-to-coast are under weather alerts from multiple winter storm systems moving across the country

Dramatic video captured cars and semi-trucks strewn across a highway in eastern Kentucky after a heavy snowstorm led to a 75-car pile-up on the icy and slick road. Images shared on Twitter showed cars T-boned and partially buried in the snow along Interstate 64 between Winchester and Mount Sterling. The...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy