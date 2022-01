Return to school made more complicated by soaring COVID-19 cases. As COVID-19 cases in Utah soar to their highest levels at any point in the pandemic, disruptions to school are returning in full force in the new year. In Utah, many parents decided they were better off keeping their kids home. “It's just very anxiety-ridden,” said Xochi Burgoyne, a mother of three young daughters in the Jordan School District. She opted to keep her kids out as she watches case numbers. For Talia Draper, a parent of two kids also in Jordan schools, the constant monitoring and daily decision-making feels like a never-ending version of the board game Settlers of Catan. Read the full story. — Jon Reed.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO