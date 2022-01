"Black-ish" is welcoming a very special guest for its season 8 premiere: Michelle Obama. The former first lady will be playing herself in the episode, which airs Jan. 4. According to the synopsis, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) forces Dre (Anthony Anderson) to attend a fundraiser for When We All Vote so they can "make some new couple friends" and "do their part in increasing participation in each and every election." Obama is the special guest at the event and she accepts an invitation for dinner at their home. Cue the usual Johnson family hijinks.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO