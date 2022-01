The 33rd Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th & 6th, and Hall of Famer Jason Isringhausen will be the special guest this year. The card show will include card, collectible, and toy vendors throughout the Quincy Town Center and on Saturday, February 5, Jason Isringhausen will be signing autographs for Cardinal Fans. Information on how the signing will take place has not been released yet, but I am sure it will run as it has in the past with each ticket having a letter on it.

QUINCY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO