Man with multiple driving convictions accused in deadly crash

NAPLES, N.Y. (WHEC) — A 19-year-old from Naples is facing charges in a deadly crash Wednesday in Steuben County. State Police say Owen Kirsch was driving on State Route 371 around 4:30 p.m. in the town of Cohocton when he crashed into a vehicle that was slowing to make a turn. One of the passengers in that vehicle, 63-year-old Christina Hagadone, was killed in the crash. Three others in that vehicle were injured, two of them seriously.

NAPLES, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO