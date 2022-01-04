ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

End pathogen animal experiments

By Editorials
Washington Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLab accidents are shockingly common. One investigation identified 450 accidents just in U.S. laboratories working with dangerous pathogens from 2015 through 2019. A Wuhan lab-leak origin for the COVID-19 pandemic is not far-fetched. There have...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

A New Type of Omicron Has Now Emerged in Multiple Countries

A new version of the Omicron coronavirus variant was designated on Tuesday that experts say will be harder to track because of its genetics. The new lineage, called BA.2, has been spotted seven times so far across South Africa, Australia, and Canada. BA.2 is genetically quite different from the original...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

White Coat Waste to Sue NIH Over Foreign Animal Experiments

White Coat Waste is bringing in the new year by issuing a lawsuit against the NIH over its animal experimentation practices. According to White Coat Waste, labs are required to have animal care committee oversight to help lessen abuse and waste in animal experiments. However, the NIH has a rule that exempts foreign labs from this requirement. This loophole is an obvious violation of federal law, and can result in even more extreme and unnecessary abuse of animals since the animal care committee is responsible for ensuring some level of humane treatment in animal experiments.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Poultry Site

Tracing and controlling High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza in Japan

Scientists have discovered a route of introduction for High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza Virus (HPAIV) H5N8 into Japan and, in parallel, have investigated the potential of two human anti-influenza drugs for the control of HPAI in birds. Since October 30, 2020, there have been over 30 recorded outbreaks of High Pathogenicity...
HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Pathogens#Harvard#Omicron
Nature.com

A naturally inspired antibiotic to target multidrug-resistant pathogens

Gram-negative bacteria are responsible for an increasing number of deaths caused by antibiotic-resistant infections1,2. The bacterial natural product colistin is considered the last line of defence against a number of Gram-negative pathogens. The recent global spread of the plasmid-borne mobilized colistin-resistance gene mcr-1 (phosphoethanolamine transferase) threatens the usefulness of colistin3. Bacteria-derived antibiotics often appear in nature as collections of similar structures that are encoded by evolutionarily related biosynthetic gene clusters. This structural diversity is, at least in part, expected to be a response to the development of natural resistance, which often mechanistically mimics clinical resistance. Here we propose that a solution to mcr-1-mediated resistance might have evolved among naturally occurring colistin congeners. Bioinformatic analysis of sequenced bacterial genomes identified a biosynthetic gene cluster that was predicted to encode a structurally divergent colistin congener.Â Chemical synthesis of this structure produced macolacin, which is active against Gram-negative pathogens expressing mcr-1 and intrinsically resistant pathogens with chromosomally encoded phosphoethanolamine transferase genes. These Gram-negative bacteria include extensively drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii and intrinsically colistin-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which, owing to a lack of effective treatment options, are considered among theÂ highest level threat pathogens4. In a mouse neutropenic infection model, a biphenyl analogue of macolacin proved to be effective against extensivelyÂ drug-resistant A. baumannii with colistin-resistance, thus providing a naturally inspired and easily produced therapeutic lead for overcoming colistin-resistant pathogens.
SCIENCE
One Green Planet

Protect Rhinos, Tell Vogue to Keep Fur out of Their Magazine, & End Bullfighting in Mexico City: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet

Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Science
dallassun.com

Bill Gates predicts pandemic end date

The 'acute phase' of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022, billionaire Bill Gates has predicted. "It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022." Pharmaceutical companies have historically had trouble selling the flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy