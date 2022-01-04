Becky Hammon: 'I don't know when' NBA will have first woman head coach

Becky Hammon was a six-time WNBA All-Star. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It was long thought that well-respected San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, who joined Gregg Popovich's staff ahead of the 2014-15 season, would ultimately become the first woman head coach in the NBA and in any of the so-called "big four" North American professional sports leagues.

That won't be happening anytime soon. While Hammon was linked with the Portland Trail Blazers last summer, she ultimately went unhired and recently agreed to join the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as their head coach and general manager on a five-year contract that's making her that league's highest-paid coach.

"This was not really about the NBA or the WNBA," Hammon explained about her decision, according to Meredith Cash of Insider. "This was about me personally being ready to have a team and wanting to have a team and wanting to sit in that chair and then being presented with an opportunity to do so.

"In some ways, I feel like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they're a long ways off from hiring [a woman head coach]. I don't know when it could happen. What I know is the Aces have a hundred percent of my attention."

Hammon added that being "passed over" by multiple NBA clubs influenced her decision to shift back to the WNBA, where she first made her name as a six-time All-Star.

"Well, I can tell you right now, [Aces owner] Mark Davis met me, [franchise President] Nikki [Fargas] met me and said, 'that's a head coach right now. That's a head coach right now. We're going after her. She's the person,'" the 44-year-old said. "And so that's why they got me."