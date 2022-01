The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is seeking the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the committee, told CNN on Tuesday that the committee has dozens of texts that Hannity sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, “in his role as an apparent political operative, indications of his communications with the president and others on strategy.” Lofgren said that the committee is making a request to Hannity, and that it was not a subpoena. “We have asked him to cooperate with us as a fact witness out...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO