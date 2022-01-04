ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom of immune compromised child urges boosters

Cover picture for the articleGiven the rising number of pediatric COVID-19 cases across the...

spring.org.uk

Infant Memory: What Babies And Toddlers Can Remember

How psychologists have examined the emergence of infant memory in our first few years of life. Some argue it’s impossible for us to remember anything much from before around two to four years of age. Others think our infant memory can go way back – perhaps even to before...
KIDS
newsy.com

Father Warns Parents After Son Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

There's been a startling increase in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19. On average, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in the U.S. over the past week. It was the day after Christmas when Jordan Neff said his son Jack began running a fever so high that he began having a seizure.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
UpNorthLive.com

Parent working to protect child mental health urges others to join the fight

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --There's no doubt that these past few years have been difficult for everyone, including kids and teenagers. Ty Schmidt, a Traverse City dad and founder of social change agency Good Works Lab, said he has attended four funerals for boys he knew who took their lives during the past two years.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child care cost prompts working mom to quit job and start business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom had to choose between her job and paying for child care for her youngest son. Neyla Santamaria decided to quit her job because she couldn’t afford day care. In the Charlotte area, a UNC Charlotte professor said child care centers charge between...
CHARLOTTE, NC
yourcentralvalley.com

Take a break mom and dad, Kids Park has hourly child care

As businesses, restaurants, and bars start opening back up, mom and dad might need some time away from the kids to get back to normal. So when parents need a few kids-free hours, savvy ones drop their little ones off at Kids Park near River Park. Kids Park is a...
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Medics urge people to be careful over Christmas and get boosters

Stretched nurses have pleaded with the public to get vaccinated and boosted over Christmas to ease the strain on the NHS.Staff at King’s College Hospital in south-east London said that, while social distancing and wearing masks is important, getting both jabs as well as boosters is the “best thing” that people can do to prevent themselves from getting Omicron.Nicky Barlow, 30, a critical care sister who works in the Covid intensive care unit at King’s, said they have found patients being admitted to hospital with coronavirus are younger than before.She told the PA news agency: “We are very stretched from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The U.S. is urging that everyone 12 and older get a COVID-19 booster as soon as they’re eligible, to help fight back the hugely contagious omicron mutant that’s ripping through the country. Boosters already were encouraged for all Americans...
KIDS
thedoctorstv.com

How to Teach Your Kids to Be Savvy about Their Content

Parenting expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa shares how we can teach our kids to be savvy media consumers, starting with getting them involved in researching the show beforehand. Dr. Gilboa also advises parents to think of media like food. Some content is great and can be consumed all the time like broccoli, while some should be more regulated like treats to have once in a while, and some things are like poison and avoided at all costs.
KIDS
ABC News

Pediatricians answer parents' questions as kids return to school, daycare amid COVID-19 omicron surge

Amid the omicron surge and the return to school, daycare and work after the winter holidays, it can be an anxious time for parents. In the last week of December, children under the age of 18 represented 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with more than 325,000 cases reported, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.
KIDS

