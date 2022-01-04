Mom of immune compromised child urges boosters

Stretched nurses have pleaded with the public to get vaccinated and boosted over Christmas to ease the strain on the NHS.Staff at King’s College Hospital in south-east London said that, while social distancing and wearing masks is important, getting both jabs as well as boosters is the “best thing” that people can do to prevent themselves from getting Omicron.Nicky Barlow, 30, a critical care sister who works in the Covid intensive care unit at King’s, said they have found patients being admitted to hospital with coronavirus are younger than before.She told the PA news agency: “We are very stretched from...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO