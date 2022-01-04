Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

Elizabeth Holmes, the former darling among technology company founders, concluded her testimony on her own behalf on Dec. 8. The trial in which Holmes is accused of defrauding investors in her healthcare startup, Theranos, officially started in September 2021 after multiple delays. Article continues below advertisement. If the founder of...
The trial of Elizabeth Holmes has seen plenty of courtroom drama, but outside the courthouse in San Jose, California, a spectacle of another sort has unfolded week after week. On landmark days – such as opening arguments, testimony from star witnesses and when Holmes made the risky decision to take the stand herself – journalists, true crime fans and other spectators have turned out early to battle for limited seats inside the courthouse.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elizabeth Holmes has a lot to think about as she makes her resolutions for the new year. And whatever resolutions she might make will likely depend on whether or not she’s behind bars.
Tyler Shultz, one of the first people to call attention to questionable practices at the blood-testing startup Theranos Inc., believes the jury got it right when it convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes of four counts of fraud. Holmes was acquitted of four other charges on Monday, and the jurors...
The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
A former assistant US attorney has described the conviction of Elizabeth Holmes on fraud charges as a significant victory for the government. Kevin O'Brien added that Holmes was her "own worst enemy", as the many interviews and speeches she gave about the blood-testing firm Theranos were used against her. The...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes returned to the courtroom Thursday to listen again to audio recordings that captured Holmes' brash promises about vaunted blood-testing technology that propelled her meteoric rise and scandalous downfall. In those recordings from a...
The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, who is accused of lying about her once-lauded Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up Theranos to patients and investors. Theranos falsely said it could detect diseases with a few drops of blood. The prosecution argued that Ms Holmes lied when her...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jury convicts Elizabeth Holmes of fraud and conspiracy at her former startup Theranos but acquits on some charges. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes case sent a second note in one day to the judge Monday, just hours apart. The first note told the judge that it is unable to reach a unanimous verdict in three of the 11 counts against the defendant. The...
SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday said it is deadlocked on three of the 11 felony counts against her, signaling the end may be near for a legal drama that's captivated Silicon Valley. Holmes, a...
A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four counts of defrauding investors in a federal court Monday. The verdict comes years after former employee Tyler Shultz first reported concerns to state regulators. Shultz reacts to Holmes' verdict on “CBS Mornings.”
The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes conducted a fourth day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict. Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. The […]
The story of how Elizabeth Holmes came to defraud some of the richest and most powerful investors in the US, only to end up this week facing decades in prison, is so epic and outlandish that it is no wonder it has already flowered into a prize-winning book and a popular podcast, and is reportedly on its way to becoming a Hollywood film, with Ms Holmes to be played by Jennifer Lawrence, no less. But it is more than superb entertainment; it is a parable about how our financial system is badly broken.
