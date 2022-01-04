ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday explained the...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Ap
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Staten Island Advance

CDC could require negative coronavirus test to end isolation for asymptomatic, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may update its coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation guidelines again, after the nation’s top infectious disease specialist said federal officials could suggest that asymptomatic people should test negative before going out in the public again, according to a recent report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

CDC Warns Omicron Wave Is Coming: When It Could Peak in U.S.

The Omicron variant currently accounts for 3 percent of coronavirus infections in the United States, which is up from 0.4 percent last week. The other 97 percent are caused by the Delta variant. Omicron has taken off in New York and New Jersey, where it now accounts for approximately 13...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy