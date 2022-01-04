ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and Russia agree to increase oil output

By Stanley Reed New York Times,
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials from OPEC, Russia, and other oil producers agreed on Tuesday to continue their program of gradual monthly output increases in February, bolstering output by 400,000 barrels a day, but there are growing doubts about whether they can deliver on the additional barrels. A persistent failure to step up...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Oil slips below $80 after OPEC+ output hike decision

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.23%, to $79.82...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Oil extends gains above $80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards $81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents, or 0.81%,...
TRAFFIC
WOKV

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

OPEC Output Boost Severely Limited

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day in December. OPEC made only part of its planned production increase last month, with supplies hampered by disruptions in two of the group’s African members. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries added just 90,000 barrels a day...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Gas Prices#Saudi
offshore-technology.com

OPEC oil production increase continues despite Covid uncertainty

The organisation has stuck to its plans, raising hopes for lower fuel prices. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied nations have decided to continue with gradual oil production increases. The countries, collectively known as OPEC+, plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil falls from one-month high on OPEC+ supply plans, U.S. fuel inventory surge

Brent crude futures fell 87 cents, or 1.08%, to $79.93 a barrel, as of 0154 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.23 a barrel. Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, easing from their highest levels in more than a month as OPEC+ producers stuck to a plan to boost production and U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand.
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Brent crude prices close above $80/barrel as OPEC+ clings to February output hike

On Tuesday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures almost bounced back to a November peak, when Omicron worries had sent shockwaves across global commodity markets, as the Saudi-led 14-member OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) alongside its Russia-backed allies, often called as OPEC+, had agreed to cling on to their previous decision to hike output as early as by February, mostly driven by anticipation that the omicron variant would have a much-lower than anticipated impact on global demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Iraq
investing.com

Sentiment Shifts In Oil Markets As Demand Fears Fade

Oil markets are looking increasingly bullish as analysts argue that the impact of Omicron on global oil demand will be limited. Energy companies from the Persian Gulf have borrowed 30.5 billion in 2021, according to Bloomberg, the highest level in at least 25 years as regional NOCs seek foreign investment to fund their ambitious plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Crude oil is shrugging off Omicron

The OPEC+ decision Tuesday to press ahead with another production boost next month signals confidence that spreading COVID-19 cases won't become a huge drag on demand. Catch up fast: The coalition of OPEC, Russia and allied producers, as expected, stuck with plans to continue the monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses track oil prices higher

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, tracking rising oil prices, as investors shrugged off impact of a rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, held near $80 a barrel after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports

Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier. Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Shipments averaged 619,000 barrels a day in December. The OPEC-founding member increased exports for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as U.S. crude stocks decline, but gasoline supplies climb sharply

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 31. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 4.4 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.4 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported weekly inventory increases of 10.1 million barrels for gasoline and 4.4 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 1.9 million barrels each for the gasoline and distillate categories. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.6 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy