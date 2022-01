BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With students set to return to the classroom, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday said the city will give 100,000 tests and 80,000 masks to Baltimore City Public Schools. Scott endorsed the school system’s plan for in-person schooling, saying virtual classes have led to learning loss that has impacted the emotional well-being of students and deepened inequities in education. “I hear directly from students all the time who tell me, ‘Mayor, I cannot return to virtual learning, it will not work for me.'” he said. “And we all know that the best place for students to learn is in...

