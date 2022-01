WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO