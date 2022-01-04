ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zwift Keeps Pace In At-Home Fitness Market with New Products

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Online fitness training platform Zwift is expanding its footprint in the at-home fitness market with a new smart bike and indoor trainer. The Zwift Wheel and Zwift Ride, which retail for about $1,214 and $2,294 respectively, are the result of a recent customer...

