U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity has become the first employee of the network to face a request for his testimony from the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot.Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC on Tuesday that an official announcement that the committee would seek Mr Hannity’s cooperation was forthcoming."Yes. I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon,” said the California Democrat.His words proved true a short time later, when the announcement was made official on the committee’s social media account.“Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity...
Comments / 0