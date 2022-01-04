ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Babies among nearly 100 hostages freed in northern Nigeria

By Emilee Kuschel, The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZ6oS_0dcoB6eW00

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say 97 hostages, mostly women and children, have been rescued more than two months after they were abducted by armed groups in the northwest part of the country.

Among the freed hostages are 19 babies, seven pregnant women, and more than a dozen children, according to Zamfara police chief Ayuba Elkana who presented them at a briefing in the state.

Police said the victims were “rescued unconditionally” on Monday in joint security operations targeting the camps of armed groups who have been terrorizing remote communities across the northwest and central parts of Africa’s most populous country. It is not clear if ransoms were paid for their release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Baby held hostage in Nixa is now safe, here’s how neighbors reacted

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police say a one-month-old baby who was held hostage is safe. The baby was alert, according to police, and EMS on the scene said the baby looked great when getting checked out. The man involved was arrested. Charges will be placed Thursday morning. City of Nixa Director of Communications, Drew Douglas, […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Late-night chase on I-44 ends in arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been arrested following a Saturday night chase that spanned from Lawrence to Greene County. At 9:56 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received calls about a tractor-trailer driving carelessly and imprudently Eastbound on I-44 from Lawrence County. A highway patrol officer observed the driving and attempted to stop the vehicle, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Ap#Zamfara#Nexstar Media Inc
BBC

Pregnant woman among 15 charged for Uganda attacks

A court in Uganda has charged 15 people - including a pregnant woman - with terrorism over their alleged role in several attacks in the country. Most of the defendants were accused of being members of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group which is part of the Islamic State group.
AFRICA
North Denver News

Nigeria Destroys 1 Million Nearly Expired COVID Vaccine Doses

LAGOS, NIGERIA — Nigeria destroyed more than 1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday after authorities said they could not be used before their expiration date. Faisal Shuaib, head of Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said health officials in Africa’s most populous country were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

12 Christians Killed by Jihadists in Northern Nigeria

12/21/2021 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – According to Morning Star News, terrorists from the Boko Haram offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) killed 12 Christians in Borno state on Sunday, December 19th. “The Islamic extremist militants attacked the predominantly Christian village of Kilangal, Askira-Uba County, in the afternoon,...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
dallassun.com

Nigerian Forces Rescue Nearly 100 Abductees, Including Babies

ABUJA, NIGERIA - Nigerian security forces have rescued nearly 100 people, including babies, who were kidnapped and held by armed gangs in the country's northwest Zamfara state. Nigerian police say their release Tuesday was unconditional and that no ransom was paid. While their freedom was welcomed, critics say authorities are not doing enough to improve security in the volatile region.
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Nigeria's Auditor General Flags Missing Police Firearms

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's police could not account for thousands of firearms, including 88,078 AK-47 rifles, an audit report published by the auditor general of the federation on Tuesday showed. Missing firearms raise worries in a country fighting growing insecurity from Islamist insurgents in the northeast and armed kidnappings and...
AFRICA
The Independent

Report: Ethiopia detains many Tigrayans deported from Gulf

Officials in Ethiopia have arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who recently were deported from Saudi Arabia a new Human Rights Watch report says as the country’s deadly Tigray conflict continues.This is the latest report citing witnesses who have described mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans. Ethiopia’s government says it is targeting people suspected of supporting the Tigray forces who have fought the government since November 2020 but pulled back into their region weeks ago.“Tigrayan migrants who have experienced horrific abuse in Saudi custody are being locked up in detention facilities upon returning to Ethiopia,” said...
POLITICS
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
WORLD
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

Workers for an Ohio-based missionary organization say an unidentified person made a ransom payment that freed three of their kidnapped colleagues from a Haitian gang in early December. That ransom agreement was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 of the North American hostages. But ex-hostages and others say the gang reneged. The person who paid the ransom was not affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries. The workers say they don’t know the identity of the individual or how much was paid. Ex-hostages have recently been telling church groups about their ordeal, which they said ended in a dramatic escape on Dec. 16.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thousands of Congolese Refugees in Zambia Opting to Go Home

GENEVA - An operation is underway to repatriate thousands of Congolese refugees from Zambia to the homes they fled four years ago in fear of their lives. Inter-ethnic clashes and fighting between Congolese security forces and militia groups in parts of the southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo triggered a mass exodus of refugees to Zambia in 2017.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Myanmar: Security Council condemns attack killing dozens

The Security Council condemned on Wednesday the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on 24 December. In a statement, the Ambassadors called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence". Credible reports suggested that four children were...
ASIA
The Independent

Save the Children staff confirmed dead in Myanmar massacre

The humanitarian group Save the Children said Tuesday it has confirmed that two of its staff were among at least 35 people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve in an attack it blamed on the country's military.It said the two staff members were caught up in the attack in Kayah state as they were traveling back to their office after conducting humanitarian activities in a nearby community.“Violence against innocent civilians including aid workers is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a breach of International Humanitarian Law ” the group's chief executive, Inger Ashing, said...
SOCIETY
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy