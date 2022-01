Visitation and funeral services are set for later this week for the Bemidji man who died when the vehicle he was in went through the ice on Lake Bemidji on Christmas Eve. Family members tell Lakeland News that 69-year-old John Klasen III died in the incident. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, December 30 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home in Bemidji. Funeral services are the next day on Friday, December 31 at 10:30 in the morning, also at Olson-Schwartz in Bemidji.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO