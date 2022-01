Izzy Branam, a senior at Zionsville Community High School, is a lot busier than most seniors. In addition to his school work, he also has to run his company, Fia. Fia is an automated and streamlined recruitment process that helps employers seek out sales talent and helps them identify high performers that would be good fits for their companies. Branam is more than a senior in high school about to enter the world. He’s been in the world and has already cemented himself in the field he wants to work in before he’s graduated from high school. But his entrepreneurship journey didn’t start in high school.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO