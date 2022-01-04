ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judicial Mentorships Require Case Disqualifications, Ethics Panel Says

By Cheryl Miller
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor launched a mentorship program last year to expand the state's judicial applicant pool. An ethics panel says a mentoring relationship...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Judicial ethics panel refuses to dismiss charges against Coomer

A state panel has rejected Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer’s bid to get ethics charges against him dismissed. The recent decision clears the way for the state Judicial Qualifications Commission to schedule a final hearing for Coomer to face ethics charges that allege he violated the code of judicial conduct as well as campaign finance and banking laws.
ATLANTA, GA
Bismarck Tribune

AG opinion gives clarification to North Dakota ethics panel

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has concluded that a crucial section of the state constitution's ethics amendment appears constitutional. His opinion issued Thursday gives clarification to the Ethics Commission on its path in making rules for conflicts of interest. The language deals with state officials avoiding the appearance of...
POLITICS
Law.com

Girardi Case Offers Important Lesson on Obligation to Report Ethical Violations

The case is a stark reminder of the consequences of failure to adhere to the letter of the rule. We all know that under Rule 8.3 (a) of the New Jersey Rules of Professional Conduct, we have an obligation to report violations of the RPCs by others. “A lawyer who knows that another lawyer has committed a violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct that raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects, shall inform the appropriate professional authorities.” Fortunately, for most of us, that obligation never arises. The vast majority of New Jersey lawyers act ethically and violations—though unacceptable in any amount—are the exception to the rule. But proceedings on a contempt petition in a high-profile case in federal court in Illinois are a stark reminder of the consequences of failure to adhere to the letter of the rule.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Mentorships
beckershospitalreview.com

Pence advocacy group urges Supreme Court to reject federal vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

Former Vice President Mike Pence, through his political advocacy group, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine-or-test mandate covering businesses with 100 or more employees, according to The Hill. On Jan. 3, Mr. Pence's group, Advancing American Freedom, announced that it filed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Federal Judge Issues Injunction For Headstart Vaccine Mandate

A federal judge is siding with attorneys general from dozens of states who sued over a vaccine mandate for a federally funded program. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is among those declaring victory after Saturday's decision. A judge issued a preliminary injunction against enforcing a rule that Headstart staff...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
beckershospitalreview.com

AMA pleads with Supreme Court to uphold vaccine mandates

The American Medical Association filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on Dec. 30 urging the court to uphold the federal government's mandatory vaccinations and testing requirements for large businesses. The AMA-led brief was joined by 15 medical organizations that are in favor of the strategy to increase vaccinations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Local advocacy group says panel was biased, ignored minority communities

Erika Neuberg, who chairs the Independent Redistricting Commission, defends Tuesday the decisions made so far by the panel against criticism by Democrat Shereen Lerner, right, that the congressional maps are purposely crafted to favor Republican candidates. /Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer. By Aaron Dorman |PinalCentral. Over the past...
POLITICS
OutThere Colorado

Judge reportedly says Polis 'lacks respect of judicial system' after commuting trucker's prison sentence

In case you missed it, Governor Jared Polis commuted truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' controversial 110-year prison sentence last Thursday, shortening his sentence to 10 years. With a formal resentencing hearing set to take place on January 13, and with the district attorney once expected to ask for a resentencing of 20 to 30 years, the decision to commute the sentence prior to the hearing was reportedly met with harsh words from District Court Judge Bruce Jones – the judge who presided over the initial trial.
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Trademark Office Establishes Formal Procedures for Sanctions

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office laid out its process for issuing sanctions when trademark applications violate its rules, according to a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The sanctions process now underway is part of an effort to protect the integrity of the trademark register,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy