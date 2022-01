A rumoured remake of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 is said to be almost at the finish line, and could release later this year. Industry insider Tom Henderson made the claim, which was picked up by Video Games Chronicle. The outlet also added that the information matched what it had heard from its own sources, corroborating the rumour. Henderson said: “Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO