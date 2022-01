Sen. Joe Manchin’s declaration that he could not support President Biden’s Build Back Better legislation in its current form and that Congress should start over again has been widely interpreted as the death knell for the measure. There are substantive reasons to believe this view might be correct; what would make the bill acceptable to the West Virginia Democrat might well make it unacceptable to the left wing of his party.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO