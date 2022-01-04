F1 Team Builds EV Prototype for Mercedes-Benz

It is quickly dawning upon most major car manufacturers that the future of the automobile is green, and for the most part, electric. Mercedes-Benz has declared that it will go all-electric by 2030, but Volkswagen is less enthusiastic and says it will be 50 percent electric by 2030. Bentley wants to be carbon-neutral by that same date, and Nissan plans to launch 23 new electric models by 2030. One of the leaders in sports car manufacturing, Porsche, also has a goal of hitting carbon neutrality by 2030, and its first all-electric car, the Taycan, has been a raging success. It now plans to refine its battery technology to increase range, performance, and sustainability.

