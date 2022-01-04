ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Team Builds EV Prototype for Mercedes-Benz

By Justin Byers
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 1 day ago
Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, used experts from its Formula 1 racing team to produce an electric prototype to compete with Tesla. The Vision EQXX, which debuted at the 2022 CES Show, can be driven for more than 621 miles...

