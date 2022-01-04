ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Salvation Army Midland Division Warming Centers are open around region

By Jason Brasier
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo– Daytime warming centers are opening in Missouri thanks to The Salvation Army Midland Division. The warming centers will be operated by Salvation Army worship centers called Salvatin Army Corps, in collaboration with local coalitions. Warming center locations and hours are listed below.

Springfield Harbor House Community Center
636 N. Boonville Ave.
Springfield, MO 65802
7 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Services Provided: Overnight Shelter

Branson Community Center
1114 Stanley Blvd.
Branson, MO 65616
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration

Joplin Corps Community Center
320 East 8th St.
Joplin, MO 64801
8:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Lebanon Service Extension
Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17765 Highway 32
Lebanon, MO 65536
7 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. M-Sun.
Services Provided: Hydration, Snacks, Meals & Overnight Shelter

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri

