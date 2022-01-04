Salvation Army Midland Division Warming Centers are open around region
ST. LOUIS, Mo– Daytime warming centers are opening in Missouri thanks to The Salvation Army Midland Division. The warming centers will be operated by Salvation Army worship centers called Salvatin Army Corps, in collaboration with local coalitions. Warming center locations and hours are listed below.
Springfield Harbor House Community Center
636 N. Boonville Ave.
Springfield, MO 65802
7 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
Services Provided: Overnight Shelter
Branson Community Center
1114 Stanley Blvd.
Branson, MO 65616
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration
Joplin Corps Community Center
320 East 8th St.
Joplin, MO 64801
8:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Lebanon Service Extension
Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17765 Highway 32
Lebanon, MO 65536
7 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. M-Sun.
Services Provided: Hydration, Snacks, Meals & Overnight Shelter
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0