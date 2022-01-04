ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Pipeline Pigging Service Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand | TDW, Rosen, PII (Baker Hughes), Pure Technologies, CIRCOR Energy

The ' Smart Pipeline Pigging Service market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Smart Pipeline Pigging Service market definition,...

Las Vegas Herald

Fermenters Market Report 2026: Overview, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Fermenters Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Fermenters or stirred-tank bioreactors are small, economical, and sterilized process vessels used for cultivating heterotrophic...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Lobster Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Lobster Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global lobster market reached a value of US$ 5.66 Billion in 2020. Lobster refers to a type of marine crustacean with stalked eyes, five pairs of jointed legs, a long cylindrical body, and a muscular tail. It is generally greenish brown in color and covered with a chitinous exoskeleton that turns bright red when cooked. Lobster acts as a rich source of phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and B12, copper, zinc, magnesium, etc. The consumption of lobster's aids in mitigating the risk of thyroid, reducing inflammation, improving cognition, repairing damaged tissues, boosting energy, etc.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Swissport, Menzies Aviation, Fraport

Latest released the research study on Global Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ground and Cargo Handling Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dnata (United Arab Emirates),Swissport (Switzerland),Aviapartner (Belgium),SAS Group (Sweden),Signature Aviation plc (United Kingdom),Çelebi Ground Handling (Turkey),GCG (United States),Menzies Aviation (United Kingdom),PACTL (China),Aviaxpert Pvt. Ltd. (India),Alliance Ground International (United States),Bird Group (India),Primeflight Aviation (United States),Fraport AG (Germany).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Power Electronics Market 2021: Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Power Electronics Market Growth: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Power electronics involves studying, analyzing, and designing circuits that convert electrical energy from one form to another....
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile App Localization Services Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Global Mobile App Localization Services Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile App Localization Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABBYY, Acclaro, Alconost, Allcorrect Games, Andovar, applingua, Argos Multilingual, Aspena, Day Translations, DYS Translations, ElLoco, Gengo, Getlocaliation, Interpro Translation Solutions, JBI Studios, Keywords Studios, LanguageLine Solutions, Level Up Translation, Lilt, LocalizeDirect, Morningside Translations, One Hour Translation, OneSkyApp, Pangea Translation Services, PhraseApp, POEditor, Smartling, Tethras, Verbatim Solutions & Wordbank Denver.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Kosher Food Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Analysis, Demand and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Kosher Food Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Kosher foods represent food and beverages that are manufactured conforming to the Jewish dietary regulations. Kosher food...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Direct Charcoal, Kingsford Products, PT Cavron

Latest released the research study on Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Barbecue Grill Charcoal. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Matsuri International Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Kingsford Products Company (United States), PT Cavron Global (Denmark), Dancoal Sp. Z.o.o (Poland), Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd (Namibia), Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), GRYFSKAND SP. Z.O.O (Poland), The Dorset Charcoal Co. (United Kingdom) and Direct Charcoal Ltd (United Kingdom).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Decision-making Software market to watch spotlight on Palisade, TIBCO Software, Lumina Decision Systems

The Decision making Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Decision making Software market are Palisade, TIBCO Software, Lumina Decision Systems, Banxia Software, GoldSim Technology Group, CampaignGO, 1000Minds, Riskturn, Qlik, Paramount Decisions, Ideyeah Solutions, Parmenides, Tribium Software, SAP, Dataland Software, Defense Group, Information Builders.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market by Player, Size, Status, Share, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Office and Commercial Coffee Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Farmer Bros, Keurig Green Mountain, Nestle, PEET'S Coffee & Tea, ROYAL CUP COFFEE, BUNN, D.E. Master Blenders, Hamilton Beach Brands, Jarden Corporation, Lavazza, Mars, Starbucks, Costa, Blue Bottle, Dunkin Donuts, Pacific Coffee, McDonald's & Luckin Coffee.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Community Software Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Adobe, Jive Software, Vanilla

Global Online Community Software Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Online Community Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe, Crowdstack, CypherWorx, Disqus, eXo Platform, Forumbee, GetSatisfaction, Higher Logic, inSided, Jive Software, JomSocial, Kavi, Magentrix, Muut, Next Wave Connect, PlushForums, Small World Labs, SocialEngine, Socious, Vanilla, VERINT, Yourmenmbership & Zoho Connect.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Master Data Management Market Enabling Technologies, Applications, Standardization, Classification, Key Trends Forecasts 2021-2027 | Oracle, SAP, Orchestra Networks

Global Master Data Management Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2020-2026 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Master Data Management Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the growth of the market. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Culinary Tourism Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global culinary tourism market reached a value of US$ 696.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,796.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2027.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Customer Experience Software Market 2021: Emerging Growth Trends, Status of Top Key Players, Driving Factors, Business Strategies and Size Forecast to 2027

Global Customer Experience (CX) Software Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2020-2026 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Customer Experience (CX) Software Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the growth of the market. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Smart Airport Solutions Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Amadeus IT Group, Cisco Systems, IBM, Sabre Corp

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Smart Airport Solutions Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amadeus IT Group S.A., Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, IBM, Sabre Corporation, Thales Group, T-Systems International GmbH, QinetiQ Group Plc etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Post-harvest Treatment Market: Global Outlook, Trends, and Forecast

According to the report "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to the growing trade of fruits and vegetables.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Workforce Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Calabrio, ATOSS, Genesys

Latest released Global Workforce Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Retail Management Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | JDA Software, Shopify, Open Text Corporation

Global Retail Management Software Market by Player, Size, Status, Share, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2030). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Retail Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP, SAS Institute, Oracle, Retalix, Microsoft, IBM, NCR, Activant Solutions, Epicor Software, JDA Software, Cegid, OpenXcell Technolabs, Visual Retail Plus, Retail Pro International, Windward Software, iQmetrix, Passport Software, PeachWorks, Universal Accounting Software, Magento, WooThemes, Shopify, PrestaShop, VirtueMart, OpenCart, BigCommerce, osCommerce, Demandware, Open Text Corporation & Pitney Bowes.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Top India Beauty and Personal Care Companies News 2022 - IMARC Group

Beauty and personal care products are prepared by utilizing several chemical compounds derived from synthetic sources or natural extracts. They include sun care, color makeup, fragrances, toothpaste, hair dyes, facial tissues, serums, cleansers, colognes, etc. Beauty and personal care products offer numerous benefits, such as maintaining skin health, delaying the signs of aging, enhancing physical appearance, boosting self-esteem, etc. As a result, consumers across India are increasingly using vegan, organic, and inorganic product variants, which are available at supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, online stores, etc.
SKIN CARE

