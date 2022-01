A co-founder and chair of a Utah tech company was forced to resign Tuesday after sending an email propagating an antisemitic conspiracy theory, multiple sources reported. David Bateman stepped down from Entrata after reportedly sending an email to several tech executives, politicians and business leaders in which he claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was part of a Jewish conspiracy to exterminate billions of people, The Wall Street Journal reported. The email reportedly had the subject line “Genocide” and advanced antisemitic theories that Jews were using the vaccines in a plan to achieve world domination.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO