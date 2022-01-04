New Release: Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey

One of my favorite whiskey concepts to arrive in 2021 was the launch of Barrell Craft Spirits’ Stellum line of bourbon and rye whiskey. It was an easy lineup expansion to like—the whiskey world is overflowing with $100-plus MSRP bottles right now, and it can feel like every new release, especially cask strength ones, is geared to the luxe collector crowd. Stellum, on the other hand, was Barrell’s way of making their core product lineup, which carries roughly $90 MSRPs, more accessible. Like the typical numbered batch of Barrell Bourbon, Stellum is made by blending whiskeys of various age from Indiana (MGP), Tennessee (most likely Dickel) and Kentucky (unknown), and like Barrell they’re bottled at cask strength, typically around 115 proof. At an MSRP of $55, though, Stellum Bourbon and Stellum Rye can compete in a significantly more affordable segment of the whiskey market.

