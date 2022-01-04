ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Release: Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey

By The Bourbon Flight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of O.H. Ingram River Aged, announced the release of its fourth expression, Ingram River Aged Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Since launching with one product in its home base of Nashville in October 2020, Ingram River Aged now has four expressions available in nearly 20...

