(Bismarck, ND)-- Governor Doug Burgum has appointed the next Tax Commissioner. Burgum announced yesterday that Brian Kroshus will be the next to serve in the position. Kroshus has been a member of the state public service commission for nearly five years. He will begin leading the office of state tax commissioner on January 14th, filling the remaining year of current commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger's term. Raushenberger is resigning January 3rd.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO