A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after allegedly hitting and spitting on another passenger on a Dec. 23 flight from Tampa to Atlanta. The incident occurred after the female passenger found the aisle from one of the bathrooms to her seat blocked by a beverage cart. The woman exchanged words with a male passenger, then hit him in the head, according to an unsealed criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO