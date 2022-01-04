ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Man Struck By SUV While Walking On Road In Nassau County

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kXmT_0dco7RSj00
A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV while walking on a roadway on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV while walking on a Long Island road.

The crash happened in East Garden City at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators said a man was walking on Stewart Avenue near the entrance to Meadowbrook Parkway and was struck by a silver Ford SUV that was traveling east, NCPD reported.

Police said the Ford was driven by a 23-year-old man who stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Medford. The man was crossing North Ocean Avenue on foot at the intersection of Masonic Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Honda Civic, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck During Central Jersey Rush: Developing

A pedestrian was struck during rush hour on a busy Central Jersey roadway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. Route 35 in Wall Township was closed in both directions near Allaire Road about 5:30 p.m. as a result of the crash, initial reports said. The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries, according...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

LI Man Attacked, Robbed During Home Burglary, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating a burglary in which the homeowner was assaulted and money was stolen. The crime took place around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, on Hobson Drive in Aquebogue, police said. According to Det. Mark Stromski, of the Riverhead Police, when officers arrived at the home...
AQUEBOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

New Info: One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Icy Westchester Roadway

Police in Westchester County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred during an ice storm on an entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the driver of a Mercedes sedan exited the eastbound Cross County Parkway onto a ramp that connects to the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Mount Vernon, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Long Island#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Ford Suv#Ncpd
Daily Voice

DWI Driver Charged After Hit-Run Crash Outside McDonald's In Westchester, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver was tracked down by officers after striking and hospitalizing a pedestrian outside a McDonald’s location in Westchester, police said. Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Main Street outside of McDonald’s shortly after 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, where there was a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a driver who fled the scene.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

65 Cars Involved In Icy Crashes On Major NJ Roadway

At least 65 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes on a major ice-covered road in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crashes were blamed on black ice which often forms at dawn and dusk, according to the Monmouth County sheriff. The first chain-reaction crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Linden Thief Crashes Car Stolen Off Dealership Lot

A Linden man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a car from a dealership lot and crashing it last month, authorities said. Mike Kondilas, 23, broke into the Car Complex on West St. Georges Avenue on the night of Dec. 11 and stole keys to multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene in one of the dealership's cars, Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.
LINDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Chester County Boy Set Basement Fire Days After Christmas: State Police

A young Chester County boy was arrested after police learned he committed arson in his family home, authorities said. On Dec. 27, troopers met with the local fire department at a house in the 3200 block of Newark Road in Upper Oxford Township, where a parent told authorities that their 12-year-old son had set a fire in the basement, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
189K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy