Man Struck By SUV While Walking On Road In Nassau County

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV while walking on a Long Island road.

The crash happened in East Garden City at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Investigators said a man was walking on Stewart Avenue near the entrance to Meadowbrook Parkway and was struck by a silver Ford SUV that was traveling east, NCPD reported.

Police said the Ford was driven by a 23-year-old man who stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police reported.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

