ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County prosecutor looks back at 2021

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0levYp_0dco7Hsh00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In 2021, the court system got back up to speed after the COVID slowdowns of the year before.

They took numerous suspects to trial, especially a large number of child sex abuse cases.

In the end, every one of those defendants got convicted and got long sentences.

When you deal with some of the cases we deal with, you have no choice. You have to take an aggressive approach, and to be honest, it starts with the investigations. So, the investigators are bringing us quality cases, we are working with a number of different agencies that deal with children in these cases.

Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County

They work closely with Harmony House and Children’s Services.

They also successfully prosecuted a number of major drug trafficking cases, including a man and woman arrested with the largest amount of meth ever seized in the county.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Former Jefferson County health administrator charged with fraud and misuse of her authority

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the indictment of a former Jefferson County health administrator for theft in office. Annette Stewart, 56, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on four felony counts: theft in office and tampering with records (both third-degree felonies) and falsification and having an […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Infant Fatally Beaten

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a man charged in the death of his infant son will now face an aggravated murder count after the child’s death was ruled a homicide. The upgraded charge against Earnest Alexander was announced Friday. The 35-year-old Cleveland man initially was charged with child endangerment in the death of 3-month-old King […]
CLEVELAND, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman pulls knife on a father then kidnaps children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio woman was taken into custody by Toledo Police Department officers after she allegedly abducted two young children after pulling a knife on their father. According to police, Fallon Matuszewski, 31, is the non-custodial parent of Ava Pasquale, age 6, and Carson Pasquale, age 4. Police say she allegedly kidnapped […]
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County library awarded funds from charitable trust

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In December, the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County received wonderful news. They were awarded $11,426 from PNC’s Margaretta Churchman Charitable Trust. Jefferson County’s public library closes building but offers curbside service for patrons Library Director Mike Gray says they are going to use the money for kids’ programs, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Belmont County, OH
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County man guilty of drug charge near a ‘protected location’

A Marshall County man has admitted to a drug charge. Jacob Lee McKinley, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. McKinley, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” McKinley admitted to selling methamphetamine near […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Veterans Services member enters second decade in office.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Congratulations are in order for Belmont County’s John Zingo.  Zingo was sworn in for another five-year term as their Veterans Service Commission board president on Friday.  The Veterans Service Commission assists veterans and active duty personnel in time of need. This will be Zingo’s 21st year in office and he says every year gets better and better.  We […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Running for office in West Virginia? The filing deadline is coming up

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re looking to run for office in the state’s primary election, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says candidates may file their paperwork beginning Monday. The certificate of announcement may be filed with the secretary of state’s office or the county clerk’s office, depending on the office being sought. […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Covid#Harmony House#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ihlenfeld to lead regional drug interdiction efforts

WHEELING, W.Va – United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld has been named chairperson of the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Executive Board and will now lead efforts in the region to combat the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit substances. The Appalachia HIDTA is comprised of drug task forces from Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County Sheriff’s officers find guns and bomb-making materials in man’s homes

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — On Thursday January 7, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock-Brooke- Weirton Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant at 1383 and 1481 Holbert’s Run Road, New Cumberland, Hancock County, WV. These residences are owned by Patrick Guy Barton, 41, of New Cumberland.  The search warrants […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County EMS to get new facility

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brooke County Commissioners acquired this land which is on Pleasant Avenue in Wellsburg to be the new home of Brooke County EMS. It will combine station 1 in Marshall Terrace and station 2 in Follansbee. Which officials say will make things much better on multiple fronts especially the cost of […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state senators disagree on five-percent pay increase, but both have neighboring states in mind

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Lawmakers from the Northern Panhandle are gearing up for West Virginia’s next legislative session.  The session is not the time for planning, it’s the time for executing. It will be State Senator Owens Brown’s first time voting on our behalf, and State Senator Ryan Weld is ready to bring to light new privacy laws. […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with four counts of animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man in Fayette County is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found multiple animals living in poor conditions at a residence on Beards Fork Road in Robson. Deputies and Fayette County Animal Control officers responded to the residence on December 14, 2021 and found multiple puppies in a small cage with […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio keeps vax mandate ban thanks to an appeals court

A federal appeals court has declined to lift a three-state ban on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The ruling comes after a nationwide ban on the mandate for federal contractors was imposed by a federal judge in Georgia last month. A judge in Louisville, Kentucky, in November issued the preliminary injunction […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Rollover crash on State Route 214 under investigation

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash Friday night near Bellaire. Officers say a driver hit an AEP utility pole around 10 p.m. before fleeing the vehicle. That driver’s identity is not yet known. 7news will keep you updated on this developing story.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania. The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment […]
LAKE LYNN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Labs speeding up COVID tests all around the Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas rush is through along with those holiday get-togethers, but the demand for COVID testing hasn’t slowed down a bit. So if you’re wondering how your results came back in a day or two rather than five or six, it’s likely thanks to an independent lab working day and night […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy