Lincoln County, MO

Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County

By Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A section of a wall collapsed in Lincoln County just feet away from where firefighters were battling an early morning blaze Tuesday.

The Winfield-Foley Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway Y. The fire caused the front stone veneer wall to collapse and nearly strike one of the firefighters.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

The video shows Mark Lodes, a battalion chief and volunteer firefighter, walking away as the burning wall came crumbling down. Lodes said he warned other firefighters to evacuate moments before the collapse.

“I could hear it crackling and said the wall is coming down,” said Lodes. “As we were walking around to the front, I could hear that sound that the wall was going to collapse. It was three to four seconds. I hollered that the wall was coming down.”

Lodes has worked with other fire departments over the years. He is retiring on Saturday after 45 years as a first responder.

Winfield-Foley Fire Chief Arron Lee said they all sign up to protect and serve.

“We always count our blessings anytime we leave a fire scene,” said Lee. “Community safety is first and then our safety. Yes, the family did lose everything; however, no one was injured at the time.”

Several tanker trucks were used to extinguish the fire, and multiple agencies assisted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

