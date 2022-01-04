ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder midweek; Friday chill, weekend wetness

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
KATC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAikx_0dco6F5200

While Acadiana will experience milder temperatures over the next couple of days, another cold front Thursday will usher in a winter chill again Friday, and the weekend is looking wetter.

In the near term you'll be able to uncover the plants for a couple of nights thanks to moderating southerly winds.

Temperatures overnight will hold in the upper 40s to lower 50s while some clouds advance into the area through daybreak Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tomorrow will bring a cloud and sun mix to the area while temperatures warm back into the upper 60s...normal for early January is 62°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Balmy conditions will continue into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 50s and an early day high near 70°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FijhM_0dco6F5200 Rob Perillo/KATC

But a vigorous cold front will cut through the area midday Thursday bringing our temperatures sharply down for the afternoon with readings pushing the low-mid 40s by sunset!

There might be a few stray showers with the front Thursday, with rain chances no higher than 20-30%.

Temperatures will plummet again Thursday night into Friday morning with readings flirting with a light freeze for Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4z6v_0dco6F5200 Rob Perillo/KATC

Cool sunshine will finish our week Friday but a much more unsettled pattern is setting up for the weekend.

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms along with milder temperatures will be a good bet for both Saturday and Sunday with the next front arriving before the weekend is done.

A return to cool and a dry weather is anticipated for early to mid-next week but we could be setting up for a milder and another wet one for the following weekend.

Some changeable weather indeed, bit typical for January.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

