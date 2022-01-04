2 men arrested in connection to fatal Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Dayton Tuesday that left two people dead and at least two others injured.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS at around 5 p.m. they received reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Randolph Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, 62-year-old Darryl Dean and 29-year-old Marty Powers. Injured and dead were found both inside and outside the home, and one woman had leaped from the second floor to escape the gunfire.

At least two other people were taken to the hospital. Police said one person is in serious condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries

Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police department said that the person taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition has stabilized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hall said police believe the incident began as a dispute over money and property before it escalated to violence. This was not a random act.

Two suspects have been arrested, one on charges of murder and the other tampering with evidence. This incident is still under investigation.

| Get Breaking News in your inbox →

This is the second and third homicide in Dayton this year, less than a week into 2022.

The Dayton Police Department spoke concerning the investigation on Wednesday, January 5.

WDTN is working to learn to more information and we will update this developing story as we receive updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.