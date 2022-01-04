Doctor: Use common sense when deciding on COVID test

Orlando, FL - During a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Vincent Hsu, AdventHealth executive director of infection prevention, said many of those now hospitalized have primary COVID with shortness of breath, cough, and low oxygen saturation. The good thing is that not that many are in the ICU. but this does not mean that Omicron is not a serious virus. "It is not the common cold. You don't see people hospitalized, on ventilators, and in the ICU for a common cold. With Omicron, even though it may not be as virulent or severe as the Delta variant, it can still cause significant disease."
Comments / 0