Doctor: Use common sense when deciding on COVID test

Many of us are totally bewildered that millions of people still are not vaccinated against COVID-19. All we hear is, "What is Joe Biden going to do next to stop COVID?" Is someone nuts out there? Fact: You can lead a horse or a jackass to water, but you can't make them drink. Before you get some stupid idea, I am a Vietnam-era veteran, college grad, and, best of all, I think independently. Biden has done 100 times more to fight this than the bleach-drinking (have the next one on me) whatever they are — over 850,000 dead. Keep it up, and you may be the 1 millionth deceased person. No, you don't win a prize. Just a one-way ticket — no refunds.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO