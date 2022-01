On October 4th, 1955, the baseball season ended with the Yankees losing 2-0 in Game 7 of the World Series to an absolutely loaded Brooklyn Dodgers team that featured five future Hall of Famers in their regular lineup. That year ended a seven-season stretch for the Yankees in which they captured five World Series, six AL pennants, and won 103 games in the lone season they failed to reach the Fall Classic. They had several beloved stars and future Hall of Famers in their prime and there was no reason to believe they wouldn’t continue to be a force in baseball both in the win column and in ticket sales for the foreseeable future.

