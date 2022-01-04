ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

Some Golden Gate Estates residents against proposed storage facility

By Lydia Nusbaum
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. – Some Golden Gate Estates residents do not want a proposed storage unit facility to be built off Collier Boulevard near Pine Ridge Road.

The company, Hole Montes, is requesting to have these two parcels of land rezoned from residential to commercial, so the 85,000 square-foot facility can be built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4eoO_0dco3hmJ00

Mary Tatigian lives on 7th Avenue Southwest which is right next to the proposed site.

“I don’t see a need for it. We have so many already in Naples,” said Tatigian.

She founded the group Quiet Collier and said the additional business will create more noise and traffic problems.

“We’re inundated with traffic as it is, and it’s going to increase the noise,” Tatigian said. “Plus it’s just not going to look very nice.”

Ron Kezeske also lives near the proposed location and doesn’t want to see businesses like this near rural, wooded, residential areas.

“And you’re talking about building an 85,000 square-foot commercial building next to million-dollar homes,” Kezeske said.

Kezeske said the two residential lots for the proposed storage facility are appraised at about $150,000 per lot. But he said just down the street off Pine Ridge Road a single commercial lot around the same size is appraised for about $1.5 million.

“It’s not like people moved into this community or into this neighborhood knowing that this was a commercial property,” he said. “You have neighbors who have bought into these communities especially as of recently at very robust values that had an expectation of privacy and quietness.”

Property Owner Letter (DRAFT 12-10-2021) by Waterman Broadcasting on Scribd

A neighborhood meeting about this proposal is set for January 12th at 5:30 pm at St. Agnes Catholic Church. We reached out to Hole Montes, Inc. and did not hear back.

