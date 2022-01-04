ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild recall top prospects Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy

Two of the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects were recalled by the organization Tuesday, as Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy will now be available to skate for the Wild in game action.

They’ll make their NHL debuts alongside one another against the Boston Bruins Thursday, per a report from The Athletic.

Rossi, 20, was selected No. 9 overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, while Boldy, 20, was picked No. 12 overall in 2019.

Boldy has tallied four goals and 10 points with American Hockey League affiliate the Iowa Wild, while Rossi currently leads that organization with 23 points (including seven goals).

To make room for the pair, the team put Victor Rask and Zane McIntyre on waivers.

McIntyre, most recently a goaltender with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, signed with the Wild Tuesday and must first pass through waivers to join the organization. Once he does, he’ll likely bounce down to the taxi squad.

In seven seasons with Binghamton, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Tucson and Utica, McIntyre has gone 114-57-25 in the net, posting a 2.51 goals against average with a .910 save percentage.

McIntyre, 29, was drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He played in eight games (three starts) during the 2016-17 season, putting up an .858 save percentage and 3.97 goals against average.

Rask, 28, has 480 NHL games under his belt, having spent the past four seasons with Minnesota. He has four goals and six assists this season, as well as 84 goals and 128 assists for his career. He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2011.

–Field Level Media

