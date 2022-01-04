ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS chief says domestic extremist threat 'very grave,' but no specific intel for Jan. 6 anniversary

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON – The nation's top homeland security official said Tuesday that violent domestic extremists remain a "very grave" threat to the country , but there are no specific warnings associated with the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

“We are not aware of any specific, credible threats at this point related to Jan. 6, 2022," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters on a conference call. "But at the same time we are operating at a heightened level of vigilance because we are at a heightened level of threat. The threat of domestic violent extremists is a very grave."

DHS came under fire in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack for failing to issue warnings about the potential for violence, despite prolific online threats. Mayorkas, who took office in February, acknowledged the criticism and said the department had since enhanced its ability to prevent, detect and respond to threats from domestic violent extremism.

“Over the past year, we ... have improved and strengthened our approach to combatting this dynamic, evolving threat," Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said individual extremists or loosely organized groups using encrypted apps on social media is what makes the threat difficult to combat.

“We are very focused on the lone actor or a loose affiliation of individuals rather than necessarily an organized structure with a set and defined hierarchy," Mayorkas said. "That’s what can make the threat so challenging to address."

Among the steps Mayorkas touted were greater coordination with state and local governments, and greater funding to help communities combat extremism. The department created an intelligence branch specifically for domestic terrorism and issued 80 advisories and bulletins during the last year.

The department also distributed more funding, including $180 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to help nonprofit organizations, such as religious institutions, protect themselves, and another $20 million for 37 terrorism prevention grants for communities to address targeted violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llN9f_0dco2n2S00
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin, AP

A Senate report in June found DHS never produced an intelligence report or warning specific to the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. On that day, a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol in an effort to stop the formal certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Federal intelligence officials later told Congress thatit was difficult to discern credible threats from the stream of online bravado and constitutionally protected speech. But the officials, from the FBI and DHS, said they had produced more than a dozen "broad strategic warnings" about domestic violence extremism and related to the 2020 election and transition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmA2k_0dco2n2S00
President Joe Biden speaks as he attends a briefing from local leaders on the storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather at Mayfield Graves County Airport in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 15, 2021. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listens at left. Andrew Harnik, AP

John Cohen, a DHS intelligence and counterterrorism official, said foreign actors have also continued to try to exacerbate divisions in the U.S. over a host of hot button issues. He named ongoing efforts by China, Iran, Russia and other countries to sow disinformation about the 2020 election, the government response to COVID-19, immigration issues and racial tensions.

“They’re hoping to undermine credibility in the government,” Cohen said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DHS chief says domestic extremist threat 'very grave,' but no specific intel for Jan. 6 anniversary

