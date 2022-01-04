ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

UCCS to require COVID-19 booster shots

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Low50_0dco2lH000

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is the second southern Colorado university to announce that students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Colorado College announced the same measure earlier this week.

UCCS says they will also move forward with in-person classes which start on January 18, and that face masks will be required on campus.

The university said they are doing this "based on a strong campus response to the pandemic so far and guidance from local public health officials."

The school said that exemptions could be provided for medical, religious or personal reasons.

The university said that routine COVID-19 testing will continue for students living in the campus residence halls.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uccs#Colorado University#Colorado College#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy