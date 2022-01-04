ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

'River Dave' arrested after returning to live at cabin site

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4566NH_0dco2ZdA00

A former hermit in New Hampshire whose cabin in the woods burned down after nearly three decades on the property that he was ordered to leave has been charged with trespassing there once again, turning a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home outfitted with a wood stove.

There had been an outpouring of support for David Lidstone, 81 — better known as “River Dave" —since he was arrested in July and accused of squatting on property owned by a Vermont man. His cabin burned down in August while he was jailed.

Lidstone was a local celebrity to boaters and kayakers on the Merrimack River before his property dispute caught the attention of the masses, bringing in over $200,000 in donations to help him start a new, law-abiding life.

Lidstone, who was grateful for the support, had secured temporary housing as he figured out where to live next and believed that he could not go back to being a hermit.

But he returned to the site in Canterbury in late November, turning the wood shed into a home. He was arrested on a trespassing charge Dec. 14 and faces a court hearing in March.

“Sometimes, you have to stand up for what is right," Lidstone told The Associated Press in a phone interview from the site on Tuesday. “I'm 81, I've got nothing to lose."

Lidstone is a logger by trade who chopped his firewood and grew his food in the woods along the river. The property, undeveloped and mostly used for timber harvests, has been owned by the same family since 1963. Lidstone had claimed that years ago, the current owner's father gave his word — but nothing in writing — allowing him to live there.

In the summer, he was jailed on a civil contempt sanction and was told he’d be released if he agreed to leave the cabin following a property dispute that goes back to 2016. The landowner, 86-year-old Leonard Giles, of South Burlington, Vermont, wanted Lidstone off the property.

“We'll let the court address it," Lisa Snow Wade, an attorney for Giles, said Tuesday of Lidstone's arrest.

Back in the summer, both sides agreed to arrange for Lidstone to collect his cats and chickens and remaining possessions at the site. Lidstone also was given permission to hire a surveyor to give him “peace of mind,” Judge Andrew Schulman said. As of Tuesday, Lidstone said he was unable to get someone to come out to survey the land yet.

A fire destroyed the cabin on Aug. 4, hours after Lidstone defended himself during a court hearing. He was released from jail the next day after the judge ruled that he would have less incentive to return to “this particular place in the woods,” now that the cabin had burned down.

Canterbury Fire Chief Michael Gamache said the fire was caused by accident. He said a representative of Giles who was starting to demolish the cabin on Aug. 4 disabled solar panels, which still had electrical charge in them. He also used a power saw to cut into metal supports that held the panels onto the roof. Either action could have created sparks to start making things smoke.

“What can I say, Dave is where he is happiest the most," Jodie Gedeon, a kayaker who has known Lidstone for years, posted on Facebook. “He loves to be in nature and what you’d call a free bird. ... We are still planning to build or purchase a home in the spring."

Comments / 211

BiteMe2020
12h ago

Leave River Dave alone the property owner didn't even know he was there for years. Dave managed not to burn the place or woods down in all these years. Hope River Dave can buy property on the river and then donate it to public for fishing/boating/camping. Good Luck River Dave 👍

Reply(23)
103
Jamie Prichard
12h ago

leave the man alone!!!!!!! for the love of God just once leave someone the hell alone... if it was a problem the land owners or relatives would have taken care of it already on obviously!!! he's 81 years old it's all he knows it's his home... leave him alone

Reply
65
Lucy Lolley Pop
12h ago

he wasn't hurting anything and the government has more serious issues the use money on to save. River Dave should have just been left alone

Reply
56
Related
Q106.5

Local N.H. Folk Hero ‘River Dave’ Has Sadly Been Arrested Again

Oh boy, here we go again. There's a lot to unpack here. So let's go back a bit. Over the summer, we introduced you to "River Dave", who's pretty much a local legend in rural New Hampshire. Decades ago, he'd made an agreement with a local landowner to squat on a small plot of land down by the Merrimack River in Canterbury, N.H.
PENOBSCOT, ME
HuffingtonPost

Hero Dog Saves 2 After Leading Police To Crash Site

A big round of pats is in order for Tinsley. A loyal dog by that name likely saved the lives of two people on Monday after she attracted the attention of police and led them to a wrecked pickup truck, New Hampshire State Police said on Facebook. On Monday night,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merrimack River#Squatting#The Associated Press
cljnews.com

Bristol man arrested for selling crystal meth

A Bristol man who investigators believe is part of a local drug trafficking operation was taken into custody Dec. 22, following his arrest this past summer during by the North Start Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force. Investigators monitored Percy Stewart, 62, as he sold crystal methamphetamine to informants working with the...
BRISTOL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
villages-news.com

87-year-old husband arrested after repeatedly visiting wife at facility

An 87-year-old husband was arrested after repeatedly visiting his wife at a local assisted living facility. Horace Sherrwood Harper of Clermont was arrested on a charge of trespassing at 10 a.m. Tuesday after he was spotted sitting at a table talking to his wife who was in a wheelchair at Village Veranda Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

499K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy