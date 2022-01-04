ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Square rival SpotOn taps ServiceNow’s ranks for latest C-suite hire

By Mark Calvey
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The new hire is one of three...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
San Francisco Business Times

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner Valuation-based Loan Made Possible for Forward-thinking Bank through Valuation Technology, Powered by the BizEquity Platform Philadelphia, PA (December 7, 2021) - Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth. For Media Inquiries & More Info: Contact: Gwendolyn Legendy Sr. Director of Marketing, BizEquity Email: gwendolyn@bizequity.com Call to action content and URL: More information can be found at www.BizEquity.com.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Servicenow
San Francisco Business Times

Early Money: A provider of robot design software raised $3.7M in seed funding

Robots may be becoming increasingly common, but there aren't a lot of software tools around to help people develop and debug them. In the absence of such software, robotics companies have had to spend lots of time and effort developing their own bespoke tools, Adrian Macneil, the CEO of Foxglove Technologies Inc., said in a blog post Monday. That observation led to Macneil forming Foxglove to develop and offer such tools to all comers.
ENGINEERING
San Francisco Business Times

This week in bankruptcies: Wheels America San Francisco LLC and Kane Corp.

San Francisco area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including two with total debts above $1 million - during the week that ended December 24, 2021. Year to date through December 24, 2021, the court recorded 96 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, no change from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Business Times

SFBT Friday Digest: SFO-Hong Kong flights suspended; Peninsula condo project

Good morning, Bay Area. If you've read this far, it means you've made it to the end of 2021. Congratulations. One thing to expect in 2022 is higher PG&E monthly bills for residential ratepayers who receive a combination of gas and electric service. Bills will rise 9.4% for the average customer next year, according to the utility. Get ready. Air travel reliability this New Year's Eve appears to be up in the air as 1,125 U.S. flights have already been canceled due to staffing issues and bad weather. Here's a look at the rest of the local business news as we wait for midnight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
833
Followers
3K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy