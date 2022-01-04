ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Departing Glacier National Park superintendent shares "thanks"

By Dennis Bragg
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2pot_0dco2KdV00

Departing Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow is looking forward to having more time to enjoy the Flathead with his family.

He is looking back with satisfaction meeting the challenges of running the park for the past several years, and with thanks for the people who helped him do it.

"I've enjoyed the heck out of it, and I even know that there's some things that I am going to sorely miss not working for the National Park Service. But you know, I don't really see this as sort of an end as much as you know, it's time to move on to something else. Something else means a little more time for myself, I think to enjoy the area where I've made home for the last eight years, but also, you know family. I've got elderly parents I should probably spend more time with."

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
Retiring Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow

Mow, who steps down with the third-longest tenure of any Glacier National Park superintendent has had an amazing ride. Coming aboard shortly after the park entered its second century, he's had to navigate interesting challenges — from fires to exploding visitation and a pandemic. In fact, it was the 2015 Reynolds Creek fire that led to a movement for adaptability.

"We realized we really needed to ensure that our staff could be adaptable and flexible to the uncertainties that we would see over the course of the summer," Mow told MTN News. "And usually it sort of came in the form of fire. But sometimes it came in the form of government shutdowns or, you know, certainly COVID. And I'm really proud of the staff of their ability to adapt and be flexible, and you know, pivot where we needed to."

Looking back, Mow can see Glacier was on the "bleeding edge" of issues starting to face most large parks.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
Glacier National Park

"Addressing the issues of climate change. Improving, you know, our tribal relations and working more closely with tribes which is a huge initiative and focus for this current administration," Mow told MTN News. "You know, working at that landscape level, I really am proud of that you know. Sort of being able to step into those shoes, pick up and run with those things, and feel like we're in a really good spot moving forward."

Mow says during his time in Alaska he learned the importance of community relationships and is very thankful for the organizations that have worked with him over the years, and the friends he'll continue to see during retirement in the Flathead.

"You know, it's really about the bigger ecosystem. You know the national park is there, but the demands, the issues don't stop at the boundary."

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Closest national parks to Phoenix

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
PHOENIX, AZ
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier National Park will use a ticket system again this year

Visitors to Glacier National Park in 2022 can expect to use a ticket system to access portions of the park from May 27 through Sept. 11, 2022. This will be the second year of the pilot ticket system in the park, designed to manage high traffic volumes within the park and avoid gridlock.
SAINT MARY, MT
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdowns#Glacier National Park#Flathead#The National Park Service#Mtn News#Covid
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Blackfeet Reservation bids final farewell to Chief Earl Old Person and many beloved members in 2021

The year 2021 will long be remembered for an assortment of reasons, but the incidence of COVID-19 and resulting deaths is certainly one of the more important ones. In Blackfeet Country, as of Thursday, Dec. 23, the toll stood at 56. The pandemic has added to the normally expected number of people passing from year to year and has meant that some families have experienced loss more than once during that time.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Wolf Pack Takes on Elk Stampede: VIDEO

We well know things get intense out in the Wild West. That said, a pack of Yellowstone National Park wolves reenacted an iconic scene from the “Lion King” when they took on an entire elk stampede. And footage captures the climactic incident in all of its circle-of-life glory. For those more sensitive Outsiders, know that the clip captures some raw and potentially disturbing footage near the 30-second mark.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Tourists Get Extremely Close To Grizzly Bear Eating Elk

Every year, millions of people visit America’s National Parks. They’re the perfect way to view some of the most beautiful parts of the country and leave the daily grind behind. If you’re planning a National Park trip, just be sure you don’t leave your common sense behind. That’s what happened in a recently-posted video that shows people crowding around a grizzly bear in the Grand Teton National Park.
ANIMALS
KPAX

KPAX

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy