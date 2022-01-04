ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

North Carolina man wins $1 million from Christmas gift lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 1 day ago
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as Christmas gift from his wife and ended up collecting a $1 million prize.

Stephen Brady of Clayton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials his wife bought the $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off ticket from the Food Lion store in Clayton and gave it to him as a Christmas present.

The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

Brady chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of about $600,000, before state and federal tax withholdings.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said seven $1 million top prizes remain in the Millionaire Maker game.

